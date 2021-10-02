CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany County, NY

Albany County one of three from Capital District named a Climate Smart Community

By Michael Hallisey
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IfBs_0cG3Z7Eu00

ALBANY — County Executive Daniel McCoy celebrated the County’s achievement of being officially certified as a “Climate Smart Community,” as part of New York State’s Climate Smart Communities Program on Sunday, Sept. 26.

These municipalities are those that take meaningful action to prevent and prepare for climate change. For the latest round of designations announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Albany County was one of only eleven local governments throughout the state to have met the requirements for the bronze certification for the first time, and one of only three from the Capital District.

“We continue to see the detrimental effects of climate change here and around the globe,” McCoy said. “Between record rainfall in the Capital Region this summer, more intense and frequent hurricanes, extreme droughts and wildfires in the West, and rising sea levels, it’s clear that we need to do more to cut emissions and protect our future.

“I’m proud that Albany County continues to do our part in making that happen.”

Albany County received its designation as a Climate Smart Community for 30 actions already taken over the years from nine different categories to address climate change. Those actions include transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles, building electric vehicle charge station infrastructure throughout the county, pursuing renewable energy, encouraging recycling, and land conservation.

The Climate Smart Communities certification program was established in 2014 by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. To date, 81 municipalities have officially been designated as Climate Smart Communities.

“And while this is a great day for Albany County, we have even more planned to build on this success and earn the silver certification in the next two years,” McCoy said. The county executive shared plans of purchasing and converting area streetlights to LEDs to generate long-term cost savings and to reduce emissions by as much as 29.3 metric tons each year. The county is to also enter into community solar contracts for three facilities that use the most electricity. “We will also be conducting energy efficiency audits at four of our largest buildings to determine how we can further reduce emissions, and we’re launching a countywide climate resiliency plan to understand the risks climate change poses to the county and what projects and policies we need to pursue to be better prepared,” he continued.

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central School District Capital Projects vote

DELMAR — Bethlehem Central residents will vote on the district’s proposed $40.7 million infrastructure project on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The board finalized a list of projects under the plan early last month, including renovations to the Bethlehem Central Middle School auditorium and a proposed artificial playing field for the high school.
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Guilderland voters approve $21.8M capital improvement prop

GUILDERLAND — School district residents approved a $21.8 million proposed capital project on Thursday, Oct. 7; welcoming several improvements throughout the district’s seven school buildings, including a new synthetic athletic field. Voters passed the item by a nearly two-thirds majority, contrasting against a similar measure three years ago when residents rejected a $42.7 million proposal […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Spotlight News

Study: Global warming will increase regional West Nile cases

ALBANY — Area scientists are predicting that global warming will cause local cases of West Nile virus to increase in future years. A group of scientists affiliated with the University at Albany and New York State Department of Health published a recent study predicting that the total number of West Nile virus cases will be more geographically widespread across New York and Connecticut due to warming trends.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
Spotlight News

County resident in their 50s dies from COVID; nearly three-quarters of those hospitalized not vaccinated

ALBANY —A county resident in their 50s died of COVID-19 from Monday to Tuesday, and nearly three-quarters of the 35 hospitalized with the virus are not vaccinated, said County Executive Dan McCoy. “This is the highest percentage of unvaccinated individuals in the hospital we’ve seen yet in our weekly reports,” McCoy said. “Between these numbers […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Town Board ready to hear whether to allow marijuana dispensaries and lounges

DELMAR — Today, someone in New York can light up a joint as openly as pulling out a Marlboro; the challenge is finding a licensed dispensary to buy that marijuana. Albany opened the doors to recreational marijuana use, and a new commercial market to support it. But, state legislators also allowed each municipality to decide for themselves if they want to permit dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges in their towns, or disallow them altogether.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Town Board approves application to secure funding for a pedestrian-friendly Cherry Ave

SLINGERLANDS — A motion to approve the application to secure funding from the New York State Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program and Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Improvements for the Cherry Avenue Extension Multi-use Path Project was offered and approved. This project includes the construction of a 10 feet wide...
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

New office building proposed for Riverhill Center on Route 7

COLONIE —A plan to demolish a one-story office building at 1201 Troy Schenectady Road and build a 107,000-square-foot, four story office building was introduced to the Planning Board at its last meeting. The 16-acre parcel, called Riverhill Center, is comprised of three buildings, 1201, 1203 and 1205 and is zoned...
COLONIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital District#County Executive#Climate Change
Spotlight News

Colonie still on fiscal stress list

COLONIE — For the fourth consecutive year, the town is listed as susceptible to fiscal stress by the Office of the New York State Comptroller. When the Fiscal Stress Monitoring System was implemented in 2013, the town was classified as under significant fiscal stress. It was upgraded to “moderate fiscal stress” a year later and stayed in that category until 2016 when it was upgraded to susceptible. In 2020, the economic data the comptroller’s office analyzed for the latest report, the town was closing in on the numbers needed from being off the list, said Acting Comptroller Chris Kelsey.
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

LETTER to the EDITOR: The case for civic education

In order to achieve a more functional society we need to see a renaissance of civic education in our public schools.  Perhaps the most egregious example of a lack of civic understanding was the insurrection at the United States Capital earlier this year.  We need to create an equal playing field where everyone is taught […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Spotlight News

POINT of VIEW: Landlords do not get any help

Since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the initial New York eviction moratorium on March 20, New York state landlords have received little to no assistance from the New York state government. Landlords, many of whom rely on their income producing properties in order to pay their own mortgage, have been saddled with tenants who are over 18 months behind on rent, presumably most of whom have little to no intention to pay.
HOUSE RENT
Spotlight News

A corner of concern – Town will study traffic for a proposed Chick-fil-A near Latham Farms

COLONIE — Traffic at the already congested stretch of Troy-Schenectady Road that includes the Northway ramps and the entrance to Latham Farms was the “overriding concern” to Planning Board members regarding a proposal to demolish the former Brick House restaurant and build a Chick-fil-A. “The way I see it there are site plan issues that are raised and then there is traffic which is the overriding issue. I don’t want to say they are separate, they are integrated but traffic is its own issue,” said Planning Board Chairman Peter Stuto. “We are already having problems at that intersection.”
LATHAM, NY
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Albany Jazz Festival 2021

ALBANY — The Albany Jazz Festival served as the setting for a lot more than just music on what was the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. On Saturday, Mayor Kathy Sheehan was joined by other local dignitaries, veterans of the 369th Infantry Regiment, to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
841
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy