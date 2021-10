NEWARK, Del. - Battling 15mph winds, the Delaware women's soccer team opened CAA play with a 2-1 victory over visiting Northeastern at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium. "I'm just proud of the girls for the effort they put in today, keeping theirs heads up throughout this process and always believing," said Mike Barraqueiro. "This was a typical CAA game. It was an absolute grind between two good teams and I'm glad the girls could experience the attention to detail that it takes to come out on top in one of these matches."

