Deputies investigating after 2-year-old girl suffers gunshot wound to leg

Sheriff's deputies in the Ramona area were investigating after a 2-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her leg late Sunday morning.

The toddler was expected to survive, a sheriff's official said.

How the girl was hurt was not immediately clear, although "there were not outstanding suspects," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

About 11:15 a.m., a woman arrived with the girl at an urgent care center in Santee, where staff notified the Sheriff's Department, said sheriff's Lt. Chris Galve. The girl was later taken to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego.

Deputies learned that the shooting happened on Sargeant Road near Acanto Drive, east of Ramona and north of the San Vicente Golf Resort, the department said. Video recorded by OnScene TV showed deputies taking pictures of a home and a vehicle parked along a curb.

Updates :

8:41 p.m. Oct. 3, 2021 : This story was updated with additional information.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .