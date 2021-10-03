Howard County 2021 football power rankings | Fourth edition
Every Sunday of each week, reporter Jacob Meyer will rank the football teams in Howard County. To see the fourth edition of the rankings, click through the gallery above.
You can tweet at him @jcalvinmeyer or email him at jameyer@baltsun.com with comments or questions about the rankings.
See previous editions of the power rankings here:
[More Maryland news] Baltimore County homicides setting pace for deadliest year on record »
Comments / 0