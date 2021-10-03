CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL wild card: Yankees, Red Sox clinch wild-card spots on final day; Blue Jays, Mariners eliminated

By Mike Axisa, R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will meet in the American League Wild Card Game. The AL East rivals both collected dramatic wins on Sunday, the final day of baseball's regular season, to punch their playoff tickets and fend off the possibility of a three- or four-way wild-card tie with the Blue Jays and/or Mariners. Toronto and Seattle were eliminated Sunday despite 90-win seasons.

Nathan Eovaldi
Alex Verdugo
Jameson Taillon
Shohei Ohtani
Rafael Devers
