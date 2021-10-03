CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Letter: Praise for LaPierre

By The Editors
 5 days ago
To the editor:

I am so grateful for all the candidates showing their support and intent for the upcoming election.

Unfortunately, there seems to be a misunderstanding when it comes to voting in the preliminary election. It allows candidates to let people know their concerns about neighborhoods as well as the city overall.

Please don’t take the opportunity of voting lightly. We need city officials who are caring and law-abiding citizens.

The day after the primary, I saw only one candidate standing alone in Wyoma Square waving a hand of gratitude to voters headed to work. That person reminded me of the Biblical character who thought to return to and say, “thank you.”

I wish to thank Brian LaPierre. He appears to be truly sincere about our city and all of the ups and downs we have encountered and are still going through.

He offers an atmosphere of hope and encouragement.

Johnnie Shelton

Lynn

