The NHL will be returning to the original divisional setups before COVID, meaning the Minnesota Wild will be back in the Central Division. They’ll be facing teams like the Arizona Coyotes, to just over the northern border and their Canadian rival, the Winnipeg Jets. They’ll also be back to hopefully a full 82 game schedule and not playing just divisional opponents. They’ll have a heavier division schedule like usual, but they’ll be playing everyone in the league if all goes as planned.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO