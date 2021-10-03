Paws on parade! Adoptable dogs strut through Moundsville

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – Muddy paws and wagging tongues were the sight of the day at the Moundsville Riverfront Park this afternoon.

The Marshall County Animal Shelter unleashed their adorable pack at the Peace Love and Paws dog parade.

The pups up for adoption proudly strolled with those who already found a home, with the oldest shelter dog in front as the Grand Marshall.

It was the first fundraiser the animal league have held in a while, and it served as a meeting for those who hold affection for our canine friends.

You know, I wish people could act more like dogs. They make you feel good when you come home at the end of the day, they’re a great companion, and they’re just, science shows us that dog people, dog owners have longer lives. Lisa Zukoff, Marshall County Animal Rescue League board member

Now if you have room for a four-legged family member, the shelter’s website has pics of all their adoptable pets.

