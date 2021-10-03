Unsettled, Wet, & Warm Week Ahead

It is a mainly dry day today with a sprinkle or patchy drizzle possible. Shower chances increase late evening and overnight. Scattered showers are possible Sunday then we are drying out. Afternoon readings near 70 are close to seasonable averages. Expect partial clearing Monday with highs warming back into the lower to middle 70s. We’ll see increasing sunshine the rest of the week. Temperatures jump into the upper 70s by Tuesday. Other than a weak front Tuesday overnight, which could spit out a couple of showers, we stay dry. An upper-level ridge over the area keeps the sunshine, and warmer than average readings, coming for the rest of the week. Next chance for showers holds off until Friday night into the first half of next weekend. We may finally enjoy a taste of fall Monday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO