Unsettled, Wet, & Warm Week Ahead

By Ethan Huston
WGAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud cover continues to increase Sunday evening as a storm system approaches the region from the Ohio River Valley. Scattered light to moderate rain showers are likely across the area after sunset and through the overnight hours. Lows will be warm for early October, in the lower to mid 60s.

