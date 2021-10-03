Cards drop finale, shift attention to Wild Card

Thirteen days earlier the Cardinals modified the rotation in hope that Chris Carpenter would make this start and it would have meaning. Carpenter took care of his part with a brisk 2-hour, 20-minute shutout that included 11 strikeouts. Meaning came later. With champagne outside the door, the Cardinals watched from their clubhouse as Atlanta squandered a 3-1 lead and Chase Utley tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Kimbrel's meltdown included 16 balls in 29 pitches and two walks that set up the sac fly. The go-ahead hit came from Hunter Pence in the 13th, and David Herndon closed it out in his seventh appearance of the season. Atlanta rookie Freddie Freeman ends his team's season by bouncing into a double play. It is the first night since June 8 that the Braves don't at least share in the lead for the National League wild card. It is the only night that mattered.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO