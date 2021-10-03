CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cards drop finale, shift attention to Wild Card

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS -- Now the real work begins. The Cardinals fell to the Cubs in a 3-2 rain-stunted affair at Busch Stadium on Sunday afternoon, ending their regular season with a 90-72 record but at least leaving the field with one key nugget known: they are heading to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers in Wednesday’s National League Wild Card Game.

