‘Working on us’: Phoenix Suns open preseason against Sacramento Kings
The Phoenix Suns showed last season that preseason play doesn't indicate how the rest of the season will play out. They went 0-4 in the preseason last year, losing twice at Utah and twice at home against the Los Angeles Lakers, but posted the NBA's second-best record in the regular season and made it all the way to the finals. A year later, with most of their core back, the Suns begin preseason play Monday at Sacramento at 7 p.m.
