Palm Beach County, FL

PBSO seeks missing and endangered woman

By Jason Davis
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aiVRy_0cG3Vm0U00

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in locating a missing and endangered adult.

Gladys Moore was reported missing on Saturday, October 2, 2021 by her family members.

She was last seen leaving her job in her black Chrysler 200 with Florida tag 7659GY.

The vehicle was seen driving around Pahokee sometime in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Gladys Moore's vehicle

