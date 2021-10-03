Malik Monk shines in debut, but Lakers drop preseason opener to Nets
But if there's one thing that can be taken the Lakers' 123-97 loss to the Nets on Sunday, it's that Malik Monk is going to give Frank Vogel something to think about when it comes to the Lakers' competition at shooting guard. Although Monk didn't get the starting nod, he looked like someone who could very easily enter that conversation with a stat line of 15 points on 6-12 shooting from the field and 3-6 shooting from behind the arc.
