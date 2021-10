Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a win over the Nationals on Tuesday. The shortstop doubled in the first inning before taking Patrick Corbin deep in the fifth inning for his 24th long ball of the year. It was his third multi-hit contest in his last eight contests and he didn't strike out for only the second time in 14 contests.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO