7 Monster Stock Market Predictions: S&P 500 Rallies, While Volatility Bottoms
Stocks rallied to finish the week of Oct. 1, with the S&P 500 rising by 1.15%. The advance on Friday coincidences with a volatility crush, with the VIX, falling by 8.6% to finish at 21.1 on Friday. The S&P 500 also had a relatively soft finish despite a huge buy imbalance at the end of the day, dropping nearly 50 bps from the day’s peak in the final hour. It would suggest to me that the rally was a volatility-induced short-covering event into the weekend.www.investing.com
