DFS Daily Breakdown – October 3

Happy last day of the regular season! In addition to it being the last day of the regular season, today marks two personal milestones for me. The first is it’s my twins’ seventh birthday! Happy birthday, boys! The second is that this will be my final article. I’m hanging up the old writing pants and going back to just being a fantasy fanatic. Thank you to everyone who ever took a moment to read and thank you to the PitcherList staff for a fantastic three years. Now that I’ve dried my tears, let’s talk about today’s slate.