It makes me ridiculously happy, this coffee mug. It is the right shape for my hand to curl around its smooth surface and feel the warmth of a fresh cup. It’s beautiful and one of a kind. My dragonfly mug was handcrafted by Terry Plasket, a master potter at WheatonArts. He hand-painted it and fired it in a kiln multiple times. In one of those rounds, Plasket threw rock salt into the kiln. That salt mixed with the silica in the clay to make the glaze. It is of the earth and of the craftsman; and now it is a daily reminder of the lovely afternoon my husband and I spent at WheatonArts.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO