In 1990, while Walt Disney Studios was releasing such fine cinematic fare as Ernest Goes to Jail and Spaced Invaders (not to mention one effort that ended up being the most successful romantic comedy in the history of film), The General inked a deal to make the 1990 Chevy Lumina The Official Car of Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park. National Car Rental got in on the action as well, by buying a bunch of new Lumina sedans and becoming The Official Car Rental Company of Disney World and Disneyland. As Disney World prepares for its 50th birthday, here's a magazine ad for NCR and the now-mostly-forgotten first-year Chevy W-Body.

