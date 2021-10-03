CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Zoo apologizes a decade after visitor’s death

By Associated Press
KRDO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — The Denver Zoo has apologized more than a decade after a Black man died following a confrontation with police on zoo grounds. The Denver Post reports zoo president Bert Vescolani on Friday publicly apologized to Gail Waters for her son Alonzo Ashley’s July 2011 death. The 29-year-old Ashley was visiting the zoo when he started acting strangely and ran to find a water fountain. A zoo volunteer called for police, who tackled Ashley and shocked him with a stun gun. Ashley died during the confrontation. Many called for accountability for zoo staff and volunteers for failing to recognize that Ashley wasn’t a danger to the public.

krdo.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
