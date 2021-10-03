71 Percent of Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders Blame Trump for Rise in Discrimination: Poll
Trump called the coronavirus "the Chinese virus" and other such things, and anti-Asian hate crimes rose sharply during his term.www.newsweek.com
Seems they quickly forgot the fact that Trump had record high employment and record high job participation rates among minorities.
