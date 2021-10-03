CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
71 Percent of Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders Blame Trump for Rise in Discrimination: Poll

By Natalie Colarossi
 5 days ago
Trump called the coronavirus "the Chinese virus" and other such things, and anti-Asian hate crimes rose sharply during his term.

James Weston
5d ago

Seems they quickly forgot the fact that Trump had record high employment and record high job participation rates among minorities.

