(Oct. 3) Cooler days are on the way!

7-day forecast Oct. 3 KIRO Pinpoint 7 Day Forecast, issued Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

The drizzle we had Sunday the afternoon in some spots has largely dried up and we’ll see clouds scattering out by this evening so some stars overnight. Patchy fog can be expected for Monday morning in the more fog-prone spots (south of Puget Sound, river valleys, etc.) but should clear up by late morning. With some afternoon sun, temperatures should make it back into the 60s around Puget Sound.

A front moving through Tuesday will bring some rain at times with many spots picking up about a quarter-inch of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s as cooler air sweeps into the area. A few showers will linger into Wednesday with snow levels falling to around 4,000 feet. Could Stevens Pass see some wet snow around Tuesday night or Wednesday? Possible!

Thursday through next Saturday will be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will stay cool – in the 50s with morning lows down into the low-to-mid 40s around Seattle and some 30s for colder locations, so some frost early mainly in outlying areas late this week.

A more robust weather system could bring more rain back to the area next Sunday.

