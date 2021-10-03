CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KIRO 7 Seattle

(Oct. 3) Cooler days are on the way!

By Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qa8F3_0cG3TvmD00
7-day forecast Oct. 3 KIRO Pinpoint 7 Day Forecast, issued Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

The drizzle we had Sunday the afternoon in some spots has largely dried up and we’ll see clouds scattering out by this evening so some stars overnight. Patchy fog can be expected for Monday morning in the more fog-prone spots (south of Puget Sound, river valleys, etc.) but should clear up by late morning. With some afternoon sun, temperatures should make it back into the 60s around Puget Sound.

A front moving through Tuesday will bring some rain at times with many spots picking up about a quarter-inch of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s as cooler air sweeps into the area. A few showers will linger into Wednesday with snow levels falling to around 4,000 feet. Could Stevens Pass see some wet snow around Tuesday night or Wednesday? Possible!

[DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]

Thursday through next Saturday will be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will stay cool – in the 50s with morning lows down into the low-to-mid 40s around Seattle and some 30s for colder locations, so some frost early mainly in outlying areas late this week.

A more robust weather system could bring more rain back to the area next Sunday.

[SIGN UP: KIRO 7 Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

(Oct. 8) Rain and mountain snow this weekend!

It will be a quiet night and a nice start to Saturday though clouds will increase through the day. There could be a light shower or sprinkle, mainly west of Puget Sound during the day but most of us will stay dry. Highs will top out around 60 in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ferry delays, cancelations continue through the weekend

SEATTLE — Ferry riders are waking up to another day of frustration as delays and cancelations continue through the weekend. More than 100 sailings were canceled Friday due to a lack of Coast Guard-documented crew. The Washington State Ferries website updated with more delays and cancelations for Saturday. The Point...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
64K+
Followers
73K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy