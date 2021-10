Trea Turner has been one of the best players in baseball this season and despite having an integral role in Los Angeles Dodgers tying a franchise record in wins, he has not been receiving warranted recognition in the National League MVP race. Turner led the NL in WAR, batting average and stolen bases, while also finishing third in runs, sixth in wRC+ and wOBA, eighth in on-base percentage, and 18th in home runs.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO