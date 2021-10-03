Break up with Stress

View more in
Carbondale, IL
Related
Restrictive Texas abortion law back in effect as appeals court issues stay
The law is the most restrictive toward abortions in the country.
McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his...
China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force
Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
Officer who shot Jacob Blake won't face civil rights charges, DOJ says
Civil rights charges will not be pursued against the Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake last year, partially paralyzing him, the Department of Justice said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden officially restores national monuments rolled back by Trump
President Biden on Friday officially restored environmental protections that were rolled back by former President Trump — signing proclamations to restore the boundaries of two Utah monuments and ban commercial fishing in a Northeast marine monument. Biden, in explaining his decision, invoked native rights, calling one of the Utah monuments,...
Taliban say they won’t work with US to contain Islamic State
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the United States to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August. Senior Taliban officials...
Guilty verdict reached in trial of 2 parents in college admissions scandal
A guilty verdict was reached Friday afternoon in the trial of John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz in the college admissions scandal.
White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee
The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of giant sequoias may have burned as the Complex Fire rages in California
(CNN) — The KNP Complex Fire has destroyed many of California's iconic sequoia trees and is only 11% contained, according to the National Park Service. On October 4, the high-intensity fire pushed north and caused damage to Redwood Canyon, the National Park Service told CNN in a statement. The fire now covers over 85,000 acres.
Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents
The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
Comments / 0