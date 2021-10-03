CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct. 3: A truly significant date in Giants history

By Steve Kroner
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventy years ago Sunday, Bobby Thomson hit “The Shot Heard ’Round the World” to beat the Brooklyn Dodgers and give the New York Giants the National League pennant. Since then, Oct. 3 has become a quite significant date in Giants’ history. Here’s a look at six historic regular-season-ending Oct. 3s...

Giants-Dodgers Playoff Frenzy Driving Ticket Prices Skyward

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The growing frenzy over the first playoff showdown in more than 100 years between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers sent ticket prices soaring among resellers on Thursday. The chant of “Beat LA” will be echoing through San Francisco’s neighborhoods starting Friday night, but it won’t nearly as loud as inside Oracle Park. It’s not only been one of the best rivalries in all sports, but the competition between the two cities is woven into every facet of life. Who has the best restaurants? The historic roots of rock music — San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury...
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Giants-Dodgers in the playoffs - this is big

Baseball writer John Shea calls Giants vs. Dodgers baseball's greatest rivalry — with apologies to the Yankees and Red Sox. On this episode of the Fifth & Mission podcast, Shea and Giants beat writer Susan Slusser join host Cecilia Lei to talk about why San Francisco had an incredible season, as well as what they think it will take for the Giants to win what could be a classic series, the first postseason meeting between the fierce enemies since 1889.
San Francisco Chronicle

Rosters, stats and records for 2021 Giants and Dodgers

It was only five days ago the Giants and Dodgers concluded one of the most competitive division races in baseball history. Combining for 213 wins (Giants 107-55, Dodgers 106-56), the National League West rivals finished with the best records in baseball. Now, after the Dodgers defeated the Cardinals in Wednesday’s NL wild-card game, the teams meet again in a best-of-five NLDS starting Friday at Oracle Park.
San Francisco Chronicle

Giants vs. Dodgers: How the lineups, rotations, bullpens, benches match up

Max Muncy’s dislocated elbow will keep him out of this series, perhaps longer if the Dodgers advance, and that removes a 36-homer man who has tormented the Giants and slugged nine homers over the previous three postseasons. ... Manager Dave Roberts showed faith in struggling Cody Bellinger (.165) by starting him in center field against the Cardinals; Bellinger responded with a single and two stolen bases, and the Giants fear his return to MVP form. ... Matt Beaty will likely stay at first base against the Giants’ right-handed pitching, but look for Albert Pujols against lefty Alex Wood. Forget any past-his-prime talk about Pujols; at 41, he hit .294 against lefties with 13 homers and 34 RBIs ... It gets no better at the top of the order than five-time All-Star Mookie Betts, 2020 World Series MVP Corey Seager and Trea Turner, who won the batting title (.328), belted 28 homers and led the league with 32 stolen bases. ... Catcher Will Smith looks like an impressionable teenager but he can really hit (.860 OPS, 25 HRs), especially when it matters. ... All that and Justin Turner, too. It was his fourth-inning homer that scored L.A.’s first run Wednesday night. ... The Giants were a huge story with their well-distributed power, but the Dodgers had seven players with 20-plus homers and even without Muncy have the potential to slug their way to another World Series title.
San Francisco Chronicle

Giants' quest for another championship begins against rival Dodgers

For the first time since both teams moved west in 1958, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, rivals in baseball's National League West Division, meet in the playoffs. Frame by Frame. Experience the Bay Area through exceptional photojournalism.
San Francisco Chronicle

NLDS pits Dodgers' star power vs. Giants' full-team approach

Of course it has come down to this: L.A. versus S.F. It almost had to, after a season of sticking right in step, right down to the final day. “For me it kind of felt like this was how it was going end up anyway,” Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski said. “I felt like I didn’t even have to watch the (wild-card) game to figure out who we were going to play. It just felt like that was going to be the matchup.”
San Francisco Chronicle

No trash-talk tweets planned by Giants' social media team

Don’t expect Twitter trash talk, Facebook faceoffs or Instagram incidents from the San Francisco Giants social media team during the playoffs. Despite the longstanding rivalry with the Dodgers, the Giants organization plans to let the players do the talking on the field. The four-person team that handles the team’s social media accounts expect to take a genteel approach to social media.
San Francisco Chronicle

Wilmer Flores at first base for Giants in Game 1 against Dodgers

The Giants’ lineup for Game 1 of the Division Series against the Dodgers boasts some lovely symmetry, left/right, left-right through the first eight batters. With Brandon Belt (thumb) out for the series, Wilmer Flores got the first call at first base rather than Darin Ruf or LaMonte Wade Jr., with Wade starting in right. Flores is batting second behind Tommy La Stella.
San Francisco Chronicle

Webb, Posey and Crawford deliver Game 1 joy for Giants fans ready to rock October

How does a postseason matchup live up to an avalanche of hype and 100 years of hope?. With a scene like Friday night’s at Oracle Park for Game 1. A packed ballpark crackling with energy. Two age-old rivals on the field, in their classic uniforms: road grays with blue lettering and home cream with black words trimmed in orange. It could have been 1962, save for the nicer Giants ballpark and the smartphones in every hand.
San Francisco Chronicle

Giants face another tough pitcher in Game 2, will counter with Kevin Gausman

A lively, sellout crowd. A Buster Posey opposite-field home run. A Kris Bryant homer as insurance. Ditto for Brandon Crawford. A Tommy La Stella glove flip that required watching over and over. A Logan Webb start that brought back memories of championships past. A Game 1 win over the Dodgers, of all teams. “Beat L.A.” chants all night long.
San Francisco Chronicle

Giants' Crawford, Dodgers' Turner are MVP candidates sustaining teams' October hopes

One is a Giants cornerstone who grew up with this rivalry, the other a dynamic Dodgers trade acquisition who joined it at midseason. Brandon Crawford and Trea Turner could each be their teams’ top finishers in league MVP balloting this year. For now, they are key factors to their clubs’ Division Series clash and World Series hopes.
