Oct. 3: A truly significant date in Giants history

Max Muncy’s dislocated elbow will keep him out of this series, perhaps longer if the Dodgers advance, and that removes a 36-homer man who has tormented the Giants and slugged nine homers over the previous three postseasons. ... Manager Dave Roberts showed faith in struggling Cody Bellinger (.165) by starting him in center field against the Cardinals; Bellinger responded with a single and two stolen bases, and the Giants fear his return to MVP form. ... Matt Beaty will likely stay at first base against the Giants’ right-handed pitching, but look for Albert Pujols against lefty Alex Wood. Forget any past-his-prime talk about Pujols; at 41, he hit .294 against lefties with 13 homers and 34 RBIs ... It gets no better at the top of the order than five-time All-Star Mookie Betts, 2020 World Series MVP Corey Seager and Trea Turner, who won the batting title (.328), belted 28 homers and led the league with 32 stolen bases. ... Catcher Will Smith looks like an impressionable teenager but he can really hit (.860 OPS, 25 HRs), especially when it matters. ... All that and Justin Turner, too. It was his fourth-inning homer that scored L.A.’s first run Wednesday night. ... The Giants were a huge story with their well-distributed power, but the Dodgers had seven players with 20-plus homers and even without Muncy have the potential to slug their way to another World Series title.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO