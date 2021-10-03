CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caputo confident in process of redistricting, selecting maps

By MetroNews Staff - West Virginia MetroNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the third time that Marion County Senator, D, Mike Caputo has gone through redistricting and choosing the right maps. He says it never gets easier and certainly will not this time around with the state losing a congressional seat.

