With both Atlanta and Washington sitting at 1-2 and at the bottom of their divisions, this week 4 matchup has a lot of weight to it. Win and you’re still in the thick of things. Lose and you’re in an early pit that will be very difficult to get out of. Did the Falcons do enough to avoid the dreaded 1-3 start? Here’s how it played out.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO