DENVER (CBS4)– More than 200 renters in a Denver apartment complex are desperate to leave, but many can’t afford to. Residents have found legal help to assist them in getting out of what they call an unlivable situation. (credit: CBS) Brandon Smith moved from Pennsylvania to Denver in April 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He couldn’t tour apartments in person, so he looked at the website for Mint Urban Infinity, a complex located near Colorado Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue. He locked in on what he thought was a good deal. “The pictures online made this place look absolutely fantastic. At the...

DENVER, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO