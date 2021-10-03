Takeaways from Alabama’s dominant victory over Mississippi

Nick Saban is 24-0 against his former assistants as Alabama’s head coach. Lane Kiffin, on the other hand, did not have a good return to Bryant-Denny Stadium. He watched his offense get shut out of the first half, and Mississippi took a 21-42 defeat at the hands of the Crimson Tide. Kiffin wanted fans to have their popcorn ready, but he was the popped kernel. Alabama was not only prepared for his antics, but it was also set to frustrate Matt Corral.