Christian, Gerald

Gerald Christian, 75, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 26, 1946 to the late Archie A. Christian and the late Louella Burcham Christian in Tupelo. He retired from Super Sagless after 41 years of service. He was a member of Enon Primitive Baptist Church and enjoyed cattle farming, horses, and was one of the founding members of the Dorsey-Friendship Fire Department. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Howell officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday October 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his brother; Harold Christian of Mantachie, aunt; Aileene Hauger of TX, and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Louella Christian. Pallbearers will be Robbie Lollar, Chris Lollar, Brandon Lollar, David Beane, Tom Beane, and Don Loden. Honorary pallbearers will be Gabe Lollar and Riley Lollar. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.