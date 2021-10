There was a time when the mentality was that being a quarterback who ran often meant that they were bound to be hurt. The idea was generally to be concerned more with moving laterally, escaping pressure in the pocket while keeping the eyes downfield to at most scramble for a few yards or at least avoid a sack. But in today's game, that is much different. Cam Newton was the first to prove that his legs could be a legit weapon while he stayed on the field consistently, and quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray have kept the line moving.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO