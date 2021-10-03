Sixers Rumors: 6 Teams Remain Interested in Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons and the Sixers have yet to reconvene this offseason. As expected, the All-Star point guard remains out West as he's staying true to his training camp holdout, which he planned as early as August.

While the Sixers want Simmons back with the team, the star guard won't change his mind regardless of the current circumstances. He wants to be traded, and it isn't a concern to him what he gets dealt for -- as long as he's out of Philly.

As expected, things have gotten slightly ugly now that training camp is here. Not only are the Sixers withholding Simmons' salary and fining him for his absence, but reports continue to indicate he won't back down no matter how much money he loses.

In hopes of the Sixers eventually giving in and trading the All-Star point guard, there are reportedly six teams waiting around and attempting to trade for Simmons, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

A Rundown of the Suitors

Minnesota Timberwolves

From the moment Ben Simmons became available, the Timberwolves have been in on the three-time All-Star. While they remain in the conversation, Minnesota will need another team to get involved as they've made it clear that their key players such as Karl Anthony-Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards are off the table.

San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich has always had great things to say about Ben Simmons. So, it's no surprise he'd want to work with him. Perhaps, Popovich could be the coach that gets Simmons out of his comfort zone and expanding his game.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto was a surprising trade suitor for Simmons when they were first mentioned early on in the offseason. After they missed the playoffs for the first year in quite a while last season, the Raptors are looking to add one more notable piece before they attempt to get back into playoff contention next year.

Detroit Pistons

Here's an unfamiliar name involved in the Simmons sweepstakes. Detroit is a young team, who now possesses the most recent No. 1 pick in Cade Cunningham. There is a lot of up-and-coming talent in Detroit, but that equals a lot of inexperience. I'm not sure a Detroit-Philly trade involving Simmons really helps out either team right now.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers, like the Timberwolves, have been one of the most consistent teams in trade talks involving Ben Simmons. Collin Sexton is an interesting name for Philly, but Darius Garland might be even more intriguing. However, Cleveland might've slapped the untouchable patch on Garland, which could prevent Philly from talking shop with Cleveland unless a third team gets involved.

Indiana Pacers

Recently, Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst of ESPN considered the Indiana Pacers a sleeper in the Simmons saga. They only possess one All-Star, and it's not at a position the Sixers need in return for Simmons. Indiana could put together a solid package to land Simmons, but it'll only get accepted on Philly's end if Daryl Morey lowers the price.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.