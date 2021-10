PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Cubs pound the Pirates 9-0 in front of just over 10,000 fans for the Bucs 100th defeat of the season. “It’s not good especially as hard as we worked,” said Pirates manager Derek Shelton. “We just have to keep moving forward. I think they will use the year as motivation. I don’t think a specific number accounts to that. I think we have to continue to get better.”

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO