Jets players, Robert Saleh react to New York's first win of 2021

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Robert Saleh and the Jets picked up their first win of the season in dramatic fashion against the Titans, as it took a missed Randy Bullock 49-yard field goal in overtime for New York to cling to a 27-24 victory.

Zach Wilson stepped up to fire two touchdown passes in the second half, while the Jets’ defense mostly stood tall in big spots. Tennessee drove down the field in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime, but New York made just enough stops in the extra period to force the Titans to settle for a long field goal attempt that was pushed wide left.

The Jets can now breathe a sigh of relief. They are finally in the win column after three weeks of mostly non-competitive play. Here’s how New York reacted to its first triumph of 2021.

Gatorade bath for Robert Saleh's first win

Using win No. 1 as a building block

Fun for Zach Wilson

Defensive execution paves the way

Trust gets the job done

Praise for the fans

