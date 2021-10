Just behind Göttingen train station is the Lokhalle, a large industrial building built between 1917 and 1920, which until 1976 was used for repairing locomotives, when it was closed and sold for development. Fortunately, it was not demolished along with the other buildings on the site. Instead, it was converted into an events center which, among other things, includes three large halls. Its main hall, an enormous space with a seating capacity of 4,000, was chosen as the venue for Göttingen’s International Handel Festival’s performance of “Ariodante.” Its pleasing acoustic, superb sight lines, and oceans of legroom made it an ideal venue for the concert performance.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO