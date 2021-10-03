Messenger: Half of Parson’s commutations come from two rural Missouri counties

Matt Carrell works a job pouring concrete. It’s tough, physical work for a 60-year-old, but it’s better than what he was doing two months ago. Carrell was in prison, doing a 25-year sentence for possession of meth. “It was about $150 worth of dope,” he recalls. If you think a 25-year prison sentence for drug possession is steep, you’re not alone. Carrell is free today because Gov. Mike Parson commuted the last few years of his sentence. On Aug. 11, Carrell walked out of prison after serving 19 years and 4 months behind bars.