CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Messenger: Half of Parson’s commutations come from two rural Missouri counties

By Tony Messenger
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Matt Carrell works a job pouring concrete. It’s tough, physical work for a 60-year-old, but it’s better than what he was doing two months ago. Carrell was in prison, doing a 25-year sentence for possession of meth. “It was about $150 worth of dope,” he recalls. If you think a 25-year prison sentence for drug possession is steep, you’re not alone. Carrell is free today because Gov. Mike Parson commuted the last few years of his sentence. On Aug. 11, Carrell walked out of prison after serving 19 years and 4 months behind bars.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy