Milwaukee clinched its second NL Central title in the last four years and its third overall with an 8-4 win Sunday against the New York Mets. Willy Adames drove in three runs for the Crew, including a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead, one they would not relinquish. It was his 24th on the season, which is a career high for the short stop. Kolton Wong scored three times, while Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO