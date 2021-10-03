George Floyd statue in New York City’s Union Square Park vandalized again

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teens were shot inside a fried chicken restaurant in Harlem on Wednesday night. The 16-year-old and 17-year-old were involved in some kind of dispute before being shot on 116th Street at Fredrick Douglass Boulevard, the NYPD said. The 17-year-old was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The 16-year-old was shot in the back and is stable. Witnesses described a frantic scene. “We heard like three shots. We were having dinner right down the block and I saw who I assume was the person who fired the shots round the corner and speed down on 117th,” Amanda D’Archangelis said. Police said a person of interest was taken into custody.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO