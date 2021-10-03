CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalism

George Floyd statue in New York City’s Union Square Park vandalized again

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.

