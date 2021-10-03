CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Walk for Nonviolence held in Springfield

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGFDv_0cG3Qmtr00

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- A ‘Walk for Nonviolence’ on Sunday afternoon, through the streets of Springfield’s North End neighborhood.

For some eight years a core group of roughly two dozen members of Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence, have walked the streets of high crime neighborhoods attracting attention with signs listing the names of murder victims; might they be neighbors or police officers slain in the line of duty.

Special Olympics Day celebrated on the final weekend at The Big E

Those walking for nonviolence are not going unnoticed. Reverend Lauren Holm, founder of the Greater Springfield Campaign Non-Violence said, “People are overwhelmed with fear and they watch us walk through and they see us as a group and they think, wow, If I was part of the group, I would have the courage to do something in my neighborhood too.”

Before their walk for nonviolence, a prayer service in the parking lot of Blessed Sacrament Church where they distributed signs with their strong message.

These nonviolence advocates develop a strong attachment to the victims whose names are spelled out.

“We may not know every individual whose life was cut short, but we’re all part of this community and that’s why I’m here because it’s time for a change,” Natasha Mitchell said.

They realize still more walks for nonviolence lie ahead until neighbors work up the courage to bring an end to violent loss of life where they live.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Gandara Center celebrates national accreditation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The behavioral health center celebrating their accreditation today alongside Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other local leaders. This new distinction means that the center will be able to provide more services to their clients – particularly those in the Hispanic community who may not be able to find services elsewhere because of the language barrier.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Sports
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WWLP

Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Springfield at the Student Prince

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Oktoberfest kicked off in downtown Springfield Friday night at the Student Prince. It was the first Oktoberfest without Andy Yee. The annual keg tapping and kickoff event began at 5 p.m. on Fort Street with live music from the Berkshire Mountain Wanderers. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was there to participate.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blessed Sacrament Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

1K+
Followers
681
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy