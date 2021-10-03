Walk for Nonviolence held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- A ‘Walk for Nonviolence’ on Sunday afternoon, through the streets of Springfield’s North End neighborhood.

For some eight years a core group of roughly two dozen members of Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence, have walked the streets of high crime neighborhoods attracting attention with signs listing the names of murder victims; might they be neighbors or police officers slain in the line of duty.

Those walking for nonviolence are not going unnoticed. Reverend Lauren Holm, founder of the Greater Springfield Campaign Non-Violence said, “People are overwhelmed with fear and they watch us walk through and they see us as a group and they think, wow, If I was part of the group, I would have the courage to do something in my neighborhood too.”

Before their walk for nonviolence, a prayer service in the parking lot of Blessed Sacrament Church where they distributed signs with their strong message.

These nonviolence advocates develop a strong attachment to the victims whose names are spelled out.

“We may not know every individual whose life was cut short, but we’re all part of this community and that’s why I’m here because it’s time for a change,” Natasha Mitchell said.

They realize still more walks for nonviolence lie ahead until neighbors work up the courage to bring an end to violent loss of life where they live.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.