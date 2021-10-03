CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox to host New York Yankees in AL Wild Card Game

abc7ny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox will host the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday night after the rivals' biggest stars came up big when their teams needed it most Sunday. Aaron Judge drove home the winning run with a one-out single in the ninth inning...

abc7ny.com

Comments / 1

GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#Al Wild Card Game#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Yankees#The Los Angeles Angels
thecomeback.com

Red Sox complete comeback to beat Nationals, host Yankees in wild card, avoid AL tiebreaker chaos

Heading into Game 162 of the MLB season Sunday, there was plenty of potential for chaos, with extra games potentially needed in both the American League and the National League. None of that chaos actually came to be, though. In the NL, the 106-55 San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 11-4 to get their franchise-best 107th win, meaning that the 105-56 Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers didn’t force a division tiebreaker. In the AL, while both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees (both 91-70) both looked in trouble at times, and while the 90-71 Toronto Blue Jays won 12-4 against the Baltimore Orioles to do their part in creating an extra tiebreaker (the 90-71 Seattle Mariners did not, as they fell to the Los Angeles Angels), both New York and Boston came back to win to avoid the need for an extra tiebreaker.
MLB
abc7ny.com

Bogaerts, Red Sox dent Cole, beat Yanks 6-2 in AL wild card

BOSTON -- - As the ball sailed over the center field fence, landing 427 feet from the plate in a horde of happy Red Sox fans, Xander Bogaerts turned to the Boston dugout to flex his muscles before resuming his home run trot. This is the matchup the Yankees wanted.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Breakdown: Do Sox Stand A Chance Against 100-Win Rays?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox dispatched the New York Yankees in gratifying fashion in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Their reward? A showdown with the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Tampa Bay was one of just three teams to hit the century mark in wins in 2021, and the only American League team to do so. The Rays are in the postseason for the third straight season, losing to the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series in 2020 and falling to the Astros in the ALDS in 2019 after winning the Wild Card game. The Rays...
MLB
abc7ny.com

2021 MLB playoffs preview: Everything you need to know about the teams battling for World Series ...

The MLB playoffs are upon us. How ready are you for the postseason action?. After a sprint to the finish that saw the final American League wild-card spot decided on the final day of the regular season, the 10 teams chasing World Series glory this October are set with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays all coming off 100-plus win campaigns.
MLB
abc7ny.com

2021 MLB playoffs: Schedules, postseason bracket, analysis and updates

The 2021 MLB playoffs are finally here. After expanding to 16 teams in 2020, Major League Baseball returns to its familiar 10-team postseason format in 2021, starting with a New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox showdown in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). The winner of that matchup will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in one ALDS, while the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros square off in the other.
MLB
CBS Boston

Will Middlebrooks Breaks Down Keys For A Red Sox Victory Over Rays In ALDS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have a daunting task ahead of them, with a matchup against the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Boston is flying high after a thrilling Wild Card win over the Yankees on Tuesday night, but Tampa finished the year as the best team in the American League. The Rays have a talented pitching staff and a dangerous offense, and won 11 of their 19 games against the Red Sox during the regular season. Does Boston have any shot against Tampa? Former Red Sox third baseman and CBS Sports HQ baseball analyst Will Middlebrooks says they...
MLB

