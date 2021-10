McLaurin caught six of 13 targets for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Falcons. McLaurin hauled in fewer than half of the balls thrown his way but made the most out of his catches. He got Washington on the board with a 33-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then scored the first of two Washington touchdowns in the final four minutes of the fourth from 17 yards out. After watching his touchdown total plummet from seven as a rookie to four last season, the third-year wide receiver out of Ohio State has already scored three times through four games. McLaurin will have a tricky matchup against standout Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Week 5 but should continue to get plenty of attention from quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO