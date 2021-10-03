Soteldo has goal and assist, Toronto FC beats Chicago 3-1

In some ways, Raphael Wicky was done dirty by the higher-ups at the Chicago Fire. Joe Mansueto and Georg Heitz did not live up to their end of the bargain. For two years, they handed Wicky a roster cobbled together with painter’s tape and central midfielders that unless everything went right, was doomed to fail. A global pandemic putting a halt to international transfers didn’t help much, but the fact of the matter is, Wicky was not provided the tools to get the job done.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO