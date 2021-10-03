CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Montreal plane in crash carrying marriage proposal banner

theintelligencer.com
 5 days ago

MONTREAL (AP) — A small plane crashed on an island near Old Montreal while towing a marriage proposal banner, killing a passenger and injuring the pilot, Canadian authorities said Sunday. Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft was pulling a banner that read “Will you marry me” when it went...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Plane flying ‘will you marry me’ banner crashes, killing the passenger and injuring the pilot

A marriage proposal ended in tragedy after a small plane towing a "will you marry me" banner crashed on an island near Montreal.The passenger in the small, Cessna 172 aircraft was killed while the pilot survived. He remained in hospital recovering from his injuries.The banner is believed to have fallen in the St-Lawrence River shortly before the plane went down in Park Dieppe, between Old Montreal and St Helen’s Island.Laurel Scala told Canada’s CTV News that she saw the plane flying the banner shortly before it crashed about 6pm local time on Saturday."It seemed like the normal height that a...
ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

A 1951 Air Force plane crash in Maryland came after hours of tension in the sky

On April 8, 1951, a B-25 bomber flying out of Andrews Air Force Base crashed into a house in nearby Morningside, Md. Three people in the house were killed. No one on the plane was injured. That’s because there was no one on the plane. It was empty and the decision by the pilot, Capt. Paul V. Chapman, to order the crew to bail out caused outrage.
MARYLAND STATE
Arkansas Online

Cabot plane crash injures pilot

A pilot suffered minor injuries when his plane crashed into the backyard of a Cabot home Friday afternoon, according to federal and local officials. No one on the ground was hurt when the Stinson S108 crashed, a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said. It also said no one else was on the plane with the pilot.
CABOT, AR
fox10phoenix.com

Police responding to plane crash in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are responding to a plane crash near McQueen and Queen Creek Roads in Chandler on Friday. Traffic in the area is being diverted, police tweeted. No further information has been released. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates. Arizona Headlines. Get breaking news...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Montreal#Marriage Proposal#Canada#Of Montreal#Accident#Ap#Canadian
Houston Chronicle

Small plane crashes in Chambers County

No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed in Winnie Saturday. The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to avoid Texas 124 and Broadway for about an hour as officials cleared the scene. ALSO AT HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: 3 valets killed by driver in southwest Houston. A video the Sheriff’s Office...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Plane crashes off coast of California

Rescue teams are searching the water off the coast of Southern California after a small plane reportedly crashed.Emergency services were combing the waters after the plane reportedly went down six miles off the coast of Carlsbad, according to FOX5.Oceanside Police Department said its Harbor Unit was out on the water around 30 miles north of San Diego to search for anyone in need of help, along with ground units to be stationed near the beach.The Federal Aviation Administration says it has not yet been able to confirm any plane crash in the area.News channel helicopter video shows emergency vehicles lined up along the coast road, with rescue boats on the water and a US Coast Guard helicopter in the air.But there was no obvious sign of any plane down in the water.There is no immediate information on any injuries in the incident. Read More Cori Bush reveals she had an abortion after being raped as a teenagerBelarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGBNeighbour blasts racial slurs at Black family, police do nothing
ACCIDENTS
WCNC

Plane crash reported in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have confirmed a pilot received minor lacerations after a plane crash into a tree on Monday, Sept. 27, at an airport in Union County. The Union County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded to Goose Creek Airport around 10:15 a.m. after the single-engine plane crash. Officials...
UNION COUNTY, NC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plane evacuated in Boston after passenger's carry-on causes small fire

BOSTON - A plane that was about to take off for Pittsburgh was evacuated Wednesday in Boston after a passenger's carry-on caused a small fire, airline officials said. The small fire broke out on Delta flight 5643, operated by Republic Airways, while the plane was at the gate at Boston Logan International Airport.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Your Radio Place

OSHP Investigating A Plane Crash In Lancaster

LANCASTER, Oh — The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash that occurred Friday afternoon. Reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated that a 1968 Beech 95-B55 single engine plane crashed just outside the Fairfield County Airport around 1:05 p.m. The plane drifted...
LANCASTER, OH
cw34.com

Small plane crashes in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — A small plane crashed in Hobe Sound on Tuesday afternoon. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the plane went down in a field off SE Bridge Road, near South Florida Grassing around 2:53 p.m. Preliminary reports indicate the pilot was the only person on board....
HOBE SOUND, FL
click orlando

Plane carrying 2 crashes in Volusia County field, FAA says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A plane carrying two people crashed in a field in Volusia County, according to Federal Aviation Administration. Video from Sky 6 shows the plane ended up on its roof. It appears there is some damage to the front of the plane, though it is not clear whether the damage was sustained before or after the plane landed.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
nwahomepage.com

Plane crash sends one to hospital

Former Bentonville fire captain claims 'involuntarily intoxicated' during fight at casino, court documents show. Fort Smith mayor urges residents make voices heard over redistricting. KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, September 2021 Matthew Peoples. Over 463,000 Arkansans have obtained REAL ID, deadline moved to 2023. Governor Hutchinson updates quarantine guidelines for...
BENTONVILLE, AR
wantedinmilan.com

Milan plane crash: 8 dead

All eight people on board died in Milan plane crash. Eight people have died after a small private plane crashed in San Donato Milanese, in the outskirts of Milan, on the afternoon of Sunday 3 October. The pilot, co-pilot and six passengers - five adults and one child - on...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Small Plane Loses Wing In Crash Shortly After Takeoff In Loveland

(CBS4) – A single engine plane tried to make an emergency landing on Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland on Thursday morning and crashed. It happened near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. (credit: CBS) Police say the 1958 Piper Cherokee lost power shortly after takeoff from Northern Colorado Regional Airport just before 7 a.m. The plane ended up clipping a light pole and sheared off the left wing during an emergency landing. The plane finally landed on the shoulder of the street just west of Byrd Drive. (credit: CBS) The pilot was taken to the hospital and the passenger walked away from the crash. No one on the ground was hurt. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
LOVELAND, CO
wflx.com

‘End the Silence’ : Plane carries new banner as Brian Laundrie’s location remains unknown

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As crews continue to comb Carlton Reserve and online conspiracy theorists spout ideas, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie remain unknown. In the skies over the Laundrie home in North Port, another plane flew with a banner reading “End the Silence: Justice for Gabby.” It’s the second time in days a sign has flown pressuring the Laundries to talk to cooperate with investigators. Their attorney assures everyone they have been cooperating.
NORTH PORT, FL
wsau.com

More Details On Northwoods Plane Crash

HILES, WI (WSAU-WAOW TV) — The NTSB has released a preliminary report into the fatal plane crash from late September. Investigators say there was a transmission from the plane before it went down saying “mayday, mayday,mayday, we’re in a spin.”. The plane crashed and was destroyed near Hiles around 9am...
HILES, WI
CBS Denver

Laser Hits Colorado Flight For Life Helicopter, Causing Eye Injuries To Crew Members

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Flight for Life pilot and two crew members were rushed to hospitals after someone targeted their helicopter with a powerful laser pointer twice in the same night. Flight For Life pilot Eric Bellings is tired of it. “It can really frustrate a pilot, and we all really deal with it on a nightly basis,” he said. “I don’t think the laser strikes are going to calm down until people realize that they are threatening our lives up there.” Incidents with laser pointers have been serious for years, but now even more so as powerful lasers are...
COLORADO STATE
theintelligencer.com

'I saw death and destruction': Passenger recalls train crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An Oregon man said he survived a recent train derailment in Montana by holding onto a grab bar in the bathroom of a passenger car that ended up on its side and separated from the rest of the train. “I was on the left side (of...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy