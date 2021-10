Jermar Jefferson is the only Lions’ 2021 draft pick who has not played this season, but could he make his debut on Sunday?. The Detroit Lions have two capable running backs in D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Through four games, no other running back has gotten an offensive touch this season. Rookie Jermar Jefferson has been the odd-man out, and the only Lions’ 2021 draft pick who has yet to play in a game this season.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO