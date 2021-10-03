Letters to the editor: BVSD recall; Marc A. Thiessen; affordable housing; Richard Garcia;
Harriet Edelstein: BVSD recall: Building trust in our kids. I am writing to support the BVSD School Board members who have made the wise, humane and practical decision to implement a mask mandate for our children and to oppose their recall. We are in a world-wide pandemic. The recommendations of our Colorado and local public health officials, infectious disease specialists and the CDC should be followed. All school employees and our children need to be masked to protect themselves and those they are in contact with from a devastating illness and possibly long-term disability.www.dailycamera.com
