On October 1, 2021, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three teenaged brothers: 14-year-old Adarius Valdez of Wauchula, 15-year-old Hasachi Thompson of Bartow and 18-year-old Malachi Thompson of Bartow for multiple car burglaries in unincorporated Lakeland where three firearms and multiple other items were stolen. Adarius and Malachi are prolific juvenile offenders, and at the time of the burglaries, they were on probation – Malachi for Vehicle Burglary and Adarius for Grand Theft.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO