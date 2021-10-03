CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Mets changes coming as season ends with brutal loss

By Mike Puma
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — The 2021 Mets were mercifully pushed to the past tense Sunday with one last underwhelming performance to punctuate a brutal season. The Braves, which won a fourth straight NL East title and will face the Brewers in the upcoming NLDS, used the Mets as a punching bag in a final tune-up for the postseason. The Mets lost, 5-0, at Truist Park and were headed back to Queens to collect belongings and begin another offseason of upheaval.

