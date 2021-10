For nearly an hour Wednesday morning, Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer dissected the good, bad and everything in between during his end-of-season news conference. The wide range of topics closed the book on the 2021 season for the 91-loss Cubs as the organization’s focus shifts to the offseason. Four takeaways stood out among the various themes Hoyer discussed. 1. Expect manager David Ross’ ...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO