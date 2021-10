New York Mets manager Luis Rojas will not return for the 2022 MLB season. The Mets on Monday announced they would not be picking up the manager's option for next season. Rojas, 40 years old, had only recently completed his second season at the helm. Though the Mets played better this season, and at times appeared headed for the postseason, Rojas will nevertheless finishes his tenure in New York with a losing record. The Mets went 77-85 in 2021 after going 26-34 in the shortened 2020 season.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO