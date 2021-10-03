CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Palestinian president, Israeli ministers discuss 'peace' process: Report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTel Aviv [Israel], October 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday held talks with two Israeli ministers to discuss the peace process between the two sides in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. During the meeting with Israeli Minister of Health Nitzan...

Over 70 Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israeli troops: Red Crescent

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Seventy-four Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said. Fighting erupted south of the city of Nablus where a Jewish settlement is being built in violation of international laws. The United...
MIDDLE EAST
Palestinian Diplomat Hanan Ashrawi Discusses Conflict with Israel

Palestinian politician ​​Hanan Ashrawi spoke about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the Belfer Center on Thursday, roughly five months after the latest outbreak of violence in the conflict. By Daniel J. Kwon. Palestinian politician ​​Hanan Ashrawi spoke about the ongoing effort to broker an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at a...
MIDDLE EAST
Mahmoud Abbas
The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Is A War Of Values

Conflicts are a frequent topic of political essays focused on Israel: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Arab-Israeli conflict, the Left-Right conflict, Israel-Diaspora conflict, religious-secular conflict, etc. The key to understanding conflicts, and working to solutions, is understanding the values each side holds dear. I’ve found most conflicts are generated by a difference in values between the two sides of the conflict.
MIDDLE EAST
Two Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Ramallah [Palestine], September 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Palestinians, including a woman from the West Bank, were killed on Thursday by Israeli soldiers in two separate conflicts, Palestinian sources said. Alaa Zayoud, 22, was killed by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the village of Burqin near the city of Jenin in the...
MILITARY
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village, wound toddler

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, hurling stones at cars and homes and leaving several people wounded, including a Palestinian toddler, activists said Wednesday. Video of Tuesday's attack released by an Israeli rights group showed several shirtless settlers...
MIDDLE EAST
Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman, woman assailant – Israeli police

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli forces killed a Palestinian gunman in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and a Palestinian woman who tried to stab officers in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israeli police said. The violence came amid tensions heightened by the deaths on Sunday of five Palestinians, at least four of...
MILITARY
#Palestinians#Israeli Settlement#East Jerusalem#Ani Xinhua#Wafa
Tensions between Palestinians and Israeli settlers continue with violence

Ongoing tensions between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in Jerusalem and the West Bank remain high, months after a two-week period of violence this past May into June. The Human Rights Watch has recently accused the Israeli and Palestinian militias of committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip and Israel. These areas are recognized as occupied Palestine under international law, declared by the United Nations.
MIDDLE EAST
Blinken to meet with Israel, UAE diplomats

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet next week with top diplomats from Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said Saturday, to discuss "progress made" in the year since they agreed to normalization. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 13 in separate bilateral meetings and then in a trilateral setting," the State Department said in a statement. "They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability." Blinken had met virtually in mid-September with Lapid and top Emirati foreign policy adviser Anwar Gargash, as well as top diplomats from Bahrain and Morocco.
WORLD
Palestine
Middle East
