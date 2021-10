The Washington Football Team placed tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Thomas is eligible to return after three games, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting that he will miss at least four weeks. Ricky Seals-Jones is expected to replace Thomas as Washington's starting tight end. Jace Sternberger was signed from Seattle's practice squad Wednesday and he could compete for some snaps and targets. John Bates and Sammis Reyes are also on the roster, but they are viewed more as pass-blocking specialists. The Football Team faces the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

